Special emergency declared by Winona City Council; meetings approved to be held electronically

Hood mentioned that this does not eliminate the public’s ability to partake in public meetings, but is being done to protect their health and safety, and that methods for public interaction are being discussed, such as through the city’s website, doing livestreams that can be commented on or the web-based conferencing tool Zoom.

Councilman Paul Schollmeier requested that the public be understanding during the pandemic and that the city is not trying to limit participation in democracy.

“This is really a serious attempt to make this a safe opportunity for us to continue operating as a democracy,” Schollmeier said. “Please be patient as we work through this and try to get to this (to be) accommodating for everyone.”

In the event that a meeting is to be held electronically, there are various conditions that must be met in accordance with Minnesota Statute 13D.021:

“A presiding officer, chief legal counsel or chief administrative officer must determine that an in-person meeting is not practical;

“All members of the participating body, no matter their physical location, must be able to hear one another;