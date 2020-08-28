Sherman to appear on ballot with Jovy Rockey in November

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Sherman and Jovy Rockey will appear on the ballot for Winona mayor this November, the Winona City Council confirmed Friday.

This comes on the heels of a recount that was held on Thursday.

In the primary election earlier this month, Sherman and Winona City Council member Michelle Alexander finished within two votes of each other, with Alexander on top.

However, after canvassing the votes on Aug. 14, the Winona City Council confirmed that Sherman had gained a three-vote lead over Alexander. Due to the difference being less than .5%, Alexander was granted the opportunity to request a recount.

As a result of the recount, Sherman gained three votes for a total of 1,264 and Alexander picked up one for a total of 1,259.

The council noted that Sherman’s lead included two votes that had been challenged from Precinct 1 in Ward 2 and Precinct 2 in Ward 2. While the council was given the option to review those challenged ballots, it elected not to, with Alexander herself making the motion to certify the results.

