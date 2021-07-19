Sen. Smith to host 'Safer at Home' hearing in Senate

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) will host her third hearing as chair of the Senate Housing, Transportation, and Community Development Subcommittee.
The hearing, entitled “Safe at Home: Preserving and Improving Federally Assisted Housing,” will be livestreamed on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. CT at https://www.banking.senate.gov/hearings/safe-at-home-preserving-and-improving-federally-assisted-housing
In 2019, an early morning fire at the Cedar High Apartments, a 25-story public housing building in Minneapolis, led to the deaths of five residents on the upper levels. The building did not have fire sprinklers. Shortly after the fire, Smith introduced legislation to fund the installation of fire sprinklers in older public housing buildings in an effort to prevent similar tragedies from ever happening again.
Smith, along with several other Banking and Housing Committee members, has also been an advocate for addressing other risks at home, including lead paint and radon.
Smith will be joined by Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) and other members of the subcommittee. Hearing witnesses will include the leaders of Minnesota and South Dakota housing authorities, and a nationally recognized expert on lead and radon dangers.
These housing experts are scheduled to testify at the hearing:
• Dr. David Jacobs, chief scientist, National Center for Healthy Housing, Columbia, MD;
• Ms. Jennifer Keogh, deputy executive director, Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, Minneapolis; and
• Ms. Sharon Vogel, executive director, Cheyenne River Housing Authority, Eagle Butte, SD.