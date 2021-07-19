Sen. Smith to host 'Safer at Home' hearing in Senate

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) will host her third hearing as chair of the Senate Housing, Transportation, and Community Development Subcommittee.

The hearing, entitled “Safe at Home: Preserving and Improving Federally Assisted Housing,” will be livestreamed on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. CT at https://www.banking.senate.gov/hearings/safe-at-home-preserving-and-improving-federally-assisted-housing

In 2019, an early morning fire at the Cedar High Apartments, a 25-story public housing building in Minneapolis, led to the deaths of five residents on the upper levels. The building did not have fire sprinklers. Shortly after the fire, Smith introduced legislation to fund the installation of fire sprinklers in older public housing buildings in an effort to prevent similar tragedies from ever happening again.

Smith, along with several other Banking and Housing Committee members, has also been an advocate for addressing other risks at home, including lead paint and radon.

