Roll Call: Follow votes in Congress in this weekly report

Reprimanding House member: The House has tabled a resolution (H. Res. 331), sponsored by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., that would have censured Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., for comments in which she demanded a guilty verdict ahead of the conclusion of the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minnesota. The vote, on April 20, was 216 yeas to 210 nays. Nays:

Passing legislation: The House has agreed to a motion sponsored by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., to pass an array of 15 bills and one resolution without individual yea-nay votes. The vote on the motion, on April 20, was 355 yeas to 69 nays. Yeas:

Immigration restrictions: The House has passed the National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants Act (H.R. 1333), sponsored by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif. The bill would limit the president’s authority to suspend or restrict travel into the U.S. by a given class of aliens, and require federal agencies to consult with Congress before restricting entry. Chu said: “We must make sure no president is ever able to ban people from coming to the U.S. simply because of their religion.” A bill opponent, Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., criticized provisions requiring the president to get State Department permission for a restriction and giving anyone who claims harm from a restriction standing to go to court to block that restriction. The vote, on April 21, was 218 yeas to 208 nays. Nays: