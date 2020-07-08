Revolving loan fund for historic renovation drops interest; 50% of loan can be deferred after five years

The Winona City Council unanimously voted to revise the city’s downtown revolving loan fund for historic renovation Monday, slightly modifying the interest rates that borrowers would be asked to pay.
The city will still support 50% of a project for up to $40,000, but the interest will be lowered from 2% to zero and half the loan can be deferred and forgiven after five years, assuming the building is not sold or otherwise conveyed, according to the request.
“We think that these changes will help participation,” Winona director of economic development Lucy McMartin said.
This is a step that was proposed when the council adopted the downtown strategic plan in early June. The plan refers to taking steps to beautify and enhance the downtown area, while also encouraging redevelopment, which this modification will support.
In the past, according to the request presented to the council, many borrowers in the downtown area have used the fund to enhance the exterior façade of their property, as well as provide accessibility improvements.
The federal requirements for the fund will still apply, according to McMartin, which is admittedly a hindrance for use of the fund.
Some of the requirements for the fund stipulate that it cannot be used for interior remodeling or improvements, assessment for public improvements, business or operating costs, new construction of a building or refinancing for work that has already been completed.
Another requirement stipulates that if a borrower has used the fund before, they may not be eligible for a second time.
The Downtown Revolving Loan Fund has a balance of about $175,000, McMartin said.
