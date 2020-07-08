Revolving loan fund for historic renovation drops interest; 50% of loan can be deferred after five years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winona City Council unanimously voted to revise the city’s downtown revolving loan fund for historic renovation Monday, slightly modifying the interest rates that borrowers would be asked to pay.

The city will still support 50% of a project for up to $40,000, but the interest will be lowered from 2% to zero and half the loan can be deferred and forgiven after five years, assuming the building is not sold or otherwise conveyed, according to the request.

“We think that these changes will help participation,” Winona director of economic development Lucy McMartin said.

This is a step that was proposed when the council adopted the downtown strategic plan in early June. The plan refers to taking steps to beautify and enhance the downtown area, while also encouraging redevelopment, which this modification will support.

In the past, according to the request presented to the council, many borrowers in the downtown area have used the fund to enhance the exterior façade of their property, as well as provide accessibility improvements.

The federal requirements for the fund will still apply, according to McMartin, which is admittedly a hindrance for use of the fund.