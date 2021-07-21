Rep. Kind joins bipartisan group to introduce new bill to aid in testing for PFAS

“Making sure well owners have an easy way to test and treat their drinking water to protect against PFAS is vital, and I’m proud to introduce this common sense legislation with colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” he said. “I’ll keep working to address PFAS contamination and ensure all Wisconsinites have access to safe, clean drinking water.”

If passed, the bill would create an online tool on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s website where resources on how to get your well tested and then break down and understand the results will be housed.

The legislation comes as the many communities grappling with PFAS contamination await more guidance from the EPA and federal government. Research and regulation on the chemical group is still relatively young, and there is currently no federal standard for rates of PFAS in drinking water, and the federal government still requires airports to use the firefighting foam believed to at least one source of the contamination on French Island.

“Every living organism requires water to survive. The EPA should be a resource for all communities by setting standards for safe drinking water and enforcing them,” said Lee Donahue in a statement, the town of Campbell health, education and welfare supervisor.