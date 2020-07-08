You are the owner of this article.
Primary election public forums scheduled for July 21 and 22 via TV broadcast and Zoom
Primary election public forums scheduled for July 21 and 22 via TV broadcast and Zoom

Due to COVID-19, the League of Women Voters of Winona will be holding three primary election public forums via TV broadcast and Zoom.

The forums will be held in the Winona City Council chambers on Tuesday, July 21, and Wednesday, July 22, and will include candidates for mayor, City Council First Ward and District Four of Winona County board.

The candidates for the Winona mayoral race will be live from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on July 21,

while the candidates for the 1st Ward will be live from 7 to 8 p.m. the same day.

Candidates for the County Board District 4 seat will be live on July 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Questions for candidates can be emailed to each forum at lwvwinona@lwvmn.org. Questions can also be messaged to the League of Women Voters-Winona, Minnesota Facebook page via Facebook Messenger.

All questions are requested to be sent at least 24 hours before the forums.

The forum can be viewed on the local public access channel.

For Charter/Spectrum, viewers can tune into channel 987. For HBC, viewers can tune into channel 19.

For those wishing to view the forums via Zoom, a connection to the forum must be made five to seven minutes before the live TV broadcast.

Here is the Zoom access information for the mayoral, first ward and county board forums:

Mayoral Forum

1st Ward Forum

Winona County – District 4 Forum

