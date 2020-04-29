Port Authority of Winona creates second tier for Emergency Loan Fund; new limit set at $20,000

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A second tier has been added to the Port Authority of Winona’s Emergency Loan Fund for small businesses affected by COVID-19, increasing the amount they can request to $20,000.

The unanimous decision comes on the heels of a special meeting of the Port Authority of Winona Monday, where the resolution was the sole item on the agenda.

The money comes courtesy of donations to both the Port Authority of Winona and the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce.

According to the port, the fund now contains $250,000. The fund originally contained $150,000 and had a limit per business of $6,000.

With the new amount, small businesses still have the option of applying for the original $6,000 cap, which is now considered a part of “tier 1” of the fund.

Some of the stipulations are also the same for those who qualify: loans are interest-free and have payments deferred until Jan. 1, 2021.

A change is the length of time the loans can be repaid.

Due to the larger amount that can be asked for, loans will be paid over seven years instead of the original five years and require borrowers to back the loan with a personal guarantee.