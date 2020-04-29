Port Authority of Winona creates second tier for Emergency Loan Fund; new limit set at $20,000

A second tier has been added to the Port Authority of Winona’s Emergency Loan Fund for small businesses affected by COVID-19, increasing the amount they can request to $20,000.
The unanimous decision comes on the heels of a special meeting of the Port Authority of Winona Monday, where the resolution was the sole item on the agenda.
The money comes courtesy of donations to both the Port Authority of Winona and the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to the port, the fund now contains $250,000. The fund originally contained $150,000 and had a limit per business of $6,000.
With the new amount, small businesses still have the option of applying for the original $6,000 cap, which is now considered a part of “tier 1” of the fund.
Some of the stipulations are also the same for those who qualify: loans are interest-free and have payments deferred until Jan. 1, 2021.
A change is the length of time the loans can be repaid.
Due to the larger amount that can be asked for, loans will be paid over seven years instead of the original five years and require borrowers to back the loan with a personal guarantee.
Lucy McMartin, Winona director of community development, said it is possible for the fund to grow even more if people continue to donate.
McMartin added that the loan still only applies to businesses that have been forced to close due to Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order for the temporary closure of bars, restaurants and other places of public accommodation.
Businesses that require assistance, but do not meet the criteria for the Emergency Loan Fund, will be directed to other resources that are available through the state and federal governments.
“We’re so pleased to expand this program in partnership with the Chamber,” McMartin said in a release issued Tuesday. “It’s so important to do everything we can to support Winona’s small businesses during this challenging time.”
Winona Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Christie Ransom expressed gratitude for those who have contributed to the fund during the present circumstances.
“We are grateful to be a part of a community that comes together in such awesome ways,” Ransom said. “Businesses need us to be there for them now more than ever.”
Applications for the Port Authority Emergency Loan Fund can be submitted at www.portofwinona.com/port-emergency-loan-fund-2020 and questions can be emailed to portoan@ci.winona.mn.us. Interested parties can also call the Port Authority of Winona at 507-457-8250 and ask for either Lucy, Myron or Nick.
