Polling site for Precinct 1 in Ward 2 moved to Senior Friendship Center

The polling site for Precinct 1 in Ward 2 has been moved to the Senior Friendship Center at 251 Main St., the Winona City Council decided. Originally, during the Primary Election in August, the polling place was located at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts building, but due to the site being owned by St. Mary’s and ongoing classes at the site, a move was deemed necessary.

Prior to COVID-19, polling for the area was held at Saint Anne/Benedictine Living Community.

City clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan said that parking on Main Street will be reserved for voters on Election Day and that alternate off-street parking is being looked at for election judges.

It was noted that the city attempted to look at other options before settling on the friendship center, but due to the location’s proximity to Ward 2, it was deemed the most reasonable.

The city announced in a release Tuesday morning that registered voters in the precinct will receive a postcard informing them of the change and that signs will be placed at the Conservatory for the Arts and the Saint Anne’s buildings directing voters to the new polling site. As the precinct includes the west campus of Winona State, Mohan mentioned that the city will work with the university to ensure that west campus residents are aware of the change.