Polling locations relocated due to COVID-19 health concerns

Due to safety concerns relating to COVID-19, some polling places for the Aug. 11 primary election and the Nov. 3 general election have been relocated, the city of Winona announced Wednesday.
The city said polling places that were originally going to be set up in long-term care facilities have been moved to protect at-risk residents from contracting COVID-19.
Other locations, the city added, were changed because they weren’t optimal for physical distancing.
Registered voters can expect a postcard in the mail notifying them of their new voting location.
Voters are expected to register to vote before Election Day and must be completed by July 21 for the Aug. 11 primary. Unregistered voters will have to complete the Election Day registration process if they’re not registered beforehand.
Voter registration can be found at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/.
As of right now, here is where each ward can find their polling place:
1st Ward:
1st Precinct (change): Winona Area Learning Center, 1299 W. Third St. (August Primary), Westfield Golf Club, 1460 W. Fifth St. (November General); moved from Maplewood Townhomes Community Center
2nd Precinct: Radiant Church, 850 Highway 14
3rd Precinct (change): Maplewood Townhomes Community Center, 1756 Kraemer Drive; moved from Sauer Health Care
4th Precinct: Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 Service Drive
2nd Ward:
1st Precinct (change): Alverna Center, 1175 W. Wabasha St.; moved from Saint Anne’s
2nd Precinct: West Recreation Center, 800 West Fifth Street
3rd Precinct: Cotter Schools, St. Cecilia Hall, 1115 W. Broadway, enter on Wabasha Street
4th Precinct (change): Central Lutheran, 259 W. Wabasha St.; moved from Cotter Schools
3rd Ward:
1st Precinct: Winona State University Kryzsko Commons, Huff and Howard streets
2nd Precinct: Lake Lodge, end of Main Street at Lake Street
3rd Precinct (change): American Legion, 302 E. Sarnia St.; moved from Central Fire Station
- 4th Precinct (change): Wesley United Methodist Church, 114 W. Broadway; moved from Winona City Hall
4th Ward:
1st Precinct: East End Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro St.
2nd Precinct: East End Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro St.
3rd Precinct (change): Sobieski Park Lodge, 965 E. Wabasha St.; moved from Minnesota State Southeast
4th Precinct: National Guard Armory, 1303 Homer Road
Concerned about COVID-19?
