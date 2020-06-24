Polling locations relocated due to COVID-19 health concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to safety concerns relating to COVID-19, some polling places for the Aug. 11 primary election and the Nov. 3 general election have been relocated, the city of Winona announced Wednesday.

The city said polling places that were originally going to be set up in long-term care facilities have been moved to protect at-risk residents from contracting COVID-19.

Other locations, the city added, were changed because they weren’t optimal for physical distancing.

Registered voters can expect a postcard in the mail notifying them of their new voting location.

Voters are expected to register to vote before Election Day and must be completed by July 21 for the Aug. 11 primary. Unregistered voters will have to complete the Election Day registration process if they’re not registered beforehand.

Voter registration can be found at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/.

As of right now, here is where each ward can find their polling place:

1st Ward: