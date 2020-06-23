New grant created to help businesses affected by COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A new grant lottery has been created to help Winona businesses affected by COVID-19, the city announced Tuesday.

The Small Business Relief Grants Program provides up to $10,000 for businesses that can demonstrate they have been negatively affected by COVID-19 and is open to all for-profit businesses with 50 or fewer full-time employees.

In a release issued Tuesday, the city said the program works by way of a computer-generated lottery that randomly chooses eligible businesses to receive grants. These grants can then be used for payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility bills and other business expenses.

While businesses will not be asked to pay back the grant money, they will be required to report how they spend the funds.

The application window is now open and will close on Thursday, July 2.

Interested borrowers can apply through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development .

The city added that the Port Authority of Winona’s Emergency Loan Fund is also still available, which can be applied for on the Port Authority of Winona’s website.

