La Crosse city council member Mark Neumann announces second run for Congress

La Crosse Common Council member and former pediatrician Mark Neumann announced Thursday that he is running for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, joining what is becoming a crowded Democratic race for the seat.

This will be Neumann’s second time running for Congress after a campaign in 2020. He was elected to a four-year term on city council last spring, his first time being elected to office.

Neumann ran as a progressive challenger to Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, in 2020, but lost in the primary by more than 60%. Kind has since announced his retirement, leaving the seat wide open this time around.

“Mark believes that no matter where we live or how much we have in our wallets, we need decision makers who represent our values and who will do the work of we the people in Congress,” Neumann’s campaign said in an announcement. “He believes that it’s time for lifelong career politicians to do the work that their constituents elected them to do or else step aside.”

Neumann graduated from St. Louis University Medical School in 1982 and moved to La Crosse in 2010 where he was a pediatric critical care physician at Gundersen Health Systems before retiring.

As a council member and community figure, Neumann has been outspoken about progressive issues and has spoken at local climate rallies, participated in various protests and more.

In his announcement, Neumann listed the four “pillars” of his campaign as healthcare, environment, security and justice.

“These are the backbone for his policy proposals that relate to us all,” the announcement said. He’s calling for financial reform in healthcare, a discontinuation of burning fossil fuels, voting rights and criminal justice reform, among other initiatives.

“Just like he cared for his patients while practicing pediatrics, Mark is committed to fighting for the wellbeing of everyday working people today,” his campaign said.

Neumann joins a number of other Democrats vying for the seat. Wisconsin state Sen. Brad Pfaff from Onalaska, Menominee-native and retired CIA officer Deb McGrath, Eau Claire business owner Rebecca Cooke and U.S. Navy veteran Brett Knudsen of Holmen have also thrown their hats in the ring.

Kind has endorsed Pfaff to replace him. A primary is set for Aug. 9.

Republicans in the race include former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden, who narrowly lost to Kind in 2020 and has endorsements from GOP leadership. Altoona nurse Denise Hurless has also filed to run as a Republican.

For more information on voting, visit MyVote.wi.gov.

