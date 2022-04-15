La Crosse City Council issues support for Ukraine, removes Russian flags from city facilities

The city of La Crosse made a move to signal its support for the people of Ukraine during its war with Russia by removing Russian flags from any city property.

After much debate, the La Crosse Common Council adopted a resolution issuing its support to Ukraine, getting hung up on whether or not removing Russian flags would hurt the relationship with La Crosse's sister city of Dubna, Russia.

A Russian flag currently hangs at the La Crosse Regional Airport alongside flags from countries of other sister cities, a move that was originally made to show La Crosse as a "welcoming" city, according to Mark Larson, the chair of the city's International Committee.

"I think that covering the flag up or taking the flag down would be detrimental to all the positive things we've done with our sister cities," Larson said.

La Crosse has been connected to Dubna since 1990 when it was officially declared a sister city. Whether not to remove the flags brought up a debate about what symbols mean and whether a flag represents all of a country or just its government and its actions.

"The Russian flag doesn't just represent Putin, it represents all the people of Russia. And it represents the people of our sister city, it represents the protesters," said Chuck Hanson, president of the Riverside International Friendship Gardens.

One La Crosse woman, who is originally from Ukraine, said the flag holds a much different meaning.

"As a Ukrainian, it is really hard for me to look at this flag," she said. She told city officials she's been working with refugees on relocating them to La Crosse and wondered if the city could become designated as a refugee city.

One woman from Dubna also spoke, though her remarks were difficult to understand through the meeting's livestream.

City officials were equally torn between the implications that may come from either decision.

Council member Larry Sleznikow, who made the original proposal to remove the Russian flags, said it wouldn't send the right message to Ukraine to keep the flags up.

"The idea of flying the flags that are also flying on the ships that are shooting missiles and bombarding cities," he said, "that are flying on planes and the helicopters that are attacking cities and civilians within Ukraine — I don't know that I feel comfortable having La Crosse fly those on city property."

The council member who sponsored the original resolution issuing support for Ukraine, Chris Woodard, said it would be a "slap in the face" to Russian residents also affected by the war.

"I think it's very important that we remember that the Russian flag is representing the people of Russia who are also suffering," he said.

The move to remove the flags initially failed at a special Judiciary & Administration Committee meeting held just before the city council.

J&A chair and council member Andrea Richmond said, "I'm not in favor of removing any flags," in regards to her vote in opposition.

Later in the evening the city council took another vote on removing the flags, where it was approved.

Council members Richmond, Woodard, Barb Janssen and Justice Weaver voted against removing the flags and council member Jennifer Trost abstained. The main motion of a resolution in support of Ukraine passed with only Janssen and Woodard voting against it.

The Russian flags will be removed for the duration of Russia's attack on Ukraine, and the city council also added that a city of Dubna flag be used as a placeholder if it's available. The city also plans to hang up messaging about why the flags were removed and reissuing the city's solidarity for Dubna.

Additionally, the city council included a statement reaffirming La Crosse's support and relationship with Dubna.

"Sister cities are not responsible for the actions of their federal governments and our sister city relationship with Dubna, Russia has been positive and constructive for over 30 years based on the non-political people to people philosophy of President Dwight Eisenhower to promote peace through understanding," the addition reads.

Another Ukrainian-born La Crosse woman spoke Thursday to raise awareness about the supplies still needed in Ukraine, where family still remains. She said residents are requesting medicine and medical supplies, body armor and more.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0