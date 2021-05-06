HRC responds to council's rejection: "We can't just assume this is going to be a slam-dunk"

Members of the Winona Human Rights Commission commented Wednesday on the Winona City Council rejecting their request to support a zero-youth incarceration policy, which would’ve also seen them urge the county commissioners not to build a juvenile detention facility in any way.

Similar to his statement from Tuesday, HRC chairperson Jacob Grippen took issue with the council not having a discussion on the content of the resolution, which was denied in a 5-1 motion.

Member Jocylyn Poehler specifically addressed the council’s argument that it would be inappropriate for them to take a stance on an issue that they are not responsible for.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s exactly that kind of short-sighted thinking that results in a lack of community awareness and understanding,” Poehler said. “It’s very scary and concerning for me that people representing our city are openly saying they don’t want to think about that.

“They should be thinking about that,” Poehler added. “These are very important issues for a lot of people.”

In the resolution presented to the council, the commission argued that the use of juvenile detention centers is declining locally and nationally, pointing to the recent closure of the Olmsted County Juvenile Detention Center as evidence.