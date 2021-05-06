 Skip to main content
HRC responds to council's rejection: "We can't just assume this is going to be a slam-dunk"
HRC responds to council's rejection: "We can't just assume this is going to be a slam-dunk"

Members of the Winona Human Rights Commission commented Wednesday on the Winona City Council rejecting their request to support a zero-youth incarceration policy, which would’ve also seen them urge the county commissioners not to build a juvenile detention facility in any way.

Jacob Grippen

Grippen

Similar to his statement from Tuesday, HRC chairperson Jacob Grippen took issue with the council not having a discussion on the content of the resolution, which was denied in a 5-1 motion.

Jocylyn Poehler mug

Poehler

Member Jocylyn Poehler specifically addressed the council’s argument that it would be inappropriate for them to take a stance on an issue that they are not responsible for.

“It’s exactly that kind of short-sighted thinking that results in a lack of community awareness and understanding,” Poehler said. “It’s very scary and concerning for me that people representing our city are openly saying they don’t want to think about that.

“They should be thinking about that,” Poehler added. “These are very important issues for a lot of people.”

In the resolution presented to the council, the commission argued that the use of juvenile detention centers is declining locally and nationally, pointing to the recent closure of the Olmsted County Juvenile Detention Center as evidence.

The commission also pointed to the Minnesota Human Right Act in its resolution, which prohibits discrimination in public accommodations, like jails, based on age, as well as evidence linking juvenile detention facilities to a disproportionate amount segregation and separation in relation to children of color.

Given the council’s rejection of the request, it’s possible further discussion on the matter can be expected.

Speaking to the council’s denial, member Marcia Hitz suggested the council needed to hear from their constituents on the issue, saying, “We can’t just assume this is going to be a slam-dunk.”

