Have Midwest governors been working together during COVID-19?

During an April 17 new conference, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz described the “Great Lakes Upper Midwest Compact” as a coalition where he and other governors across the Midwest would share ideas and practices to best combat COVID-19.

Walz said they would also discuss elements that have and have not worked in regards to the virus, as well as common borders.

“A virus does not respect a border,” Walz said. “It certainly does not respect political differences. What I think is good about this is this is a bipartisan group of seven governors — two Republicans and five Democrats — who’ve worked together on other issues in coming together.”

Walz, a Democrat, said there is a set of principles the collaboration of governors are working on, which are sustaining and controlling the rate of infections and hospitalizations, testing and tracing of contacts to a high level, sufficient healthcare capacity and best practices on social distancing in the workplace.

So far, talk appears to be the extent of this “compact,” but Walz has stated that the compact reaffirms the vision of Minnesota, and even indicated from the start that different states would be doing their own thing.