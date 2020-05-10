Have Midwest governors been working together during COVID-19?

During an April 17 new conference, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz described the “Great Lakes Upper Midwest Compact” as a coalition where he and other governors across the Midwest would share ideas and practices to best combat COVID-19.
Walz said they would also discuss elements that have and have not worked in regards to the virus, as well as common borders.
“A virus does not respect a border,” Walz said. “It certainly does not respect political differences. What I think is good about this is this is a bipartisan group of seven governors — two Republicans and five Democrats — who’ve worked together on other issues in coming together.”
Walz, a Democrat, said there is a set of principles the collaboration of governors are working on, which are sustaining and controlling the rate of infections and hospitalizations, testing and tracing of contacts to a high level, sufficient healthcare capacity and best practices on social distancing in the workplace.
So far, talk appears to be the extent of this “compact,” but Walz has stated that the compact reaffirms the vision of Minnesota, and even indicated from the start that different states would be doing their own thing.
“These (principles) mesh exactly where the vision of Minnesota was trying to go through this entire process,” Walz said. “(These) will not look the same in every state and we will not move in lockstep, but we will talk about and share those practices back and forth to implement them.”
Walz added the coalition contributes to not only protecting Minnesotans, but fellow Americans, as well.
“I think it shows the sense of protecting (not only) Minnesotans, but our responsibility to protect fellow Americans,” Walz said.
In a May 4 update, Walz addressed when restaurants and other hospitalities could open. While he wasn’t able to give a specific date, he did express an interest in looking at other states and effective models that have been utilized.
He did not, however, specify which states would be looked at and if they were a part of the Great Lakes Upper Midwest Compact.
Since Walz issued his first wave of executive orders in March relating to COVID-19, almost all have been extended and are still in effect, citing a need to prevent the further spread of the virus. These extensions show that Minnesota is walking its own path with handling COVID-19.
On April 30, Walz extended Minnesota’s stay-at-home order through May 18. The order had been implemented on March 27 and was originally set to expire on April 10 before being extended to May 4, and then again to May 18.
This extension was met with derision by many — especially supporters of President Donald Trump — with many staging protests and calling for Walz to end the state’s stay-at-home order.
In one particular instance, on April 17, as many as 400 people were seen outside the governor’s residence in Saint Paul demanding the state to reopen. Many protesters could be seen not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing.
Along with the governor’s stay-at-home order, schooling has moved to online formats to adhere to social distancing guidelines, while bars, restaurants and other places of public accommodations have been forced to close.
For the schools, their sudden closing afforded a small window (the Distance Learning Period) from March 18-27 for teachers and other faculty to create lesson plans that could be delivered through alternative means.
While students were no longer physically present on school premises, schools were advised that they had to continue providing student meals and on-site care to school-aged children of critical sector workers.
The original Distance Learning Period was set to expire on May 4 before being extended to the end of the academic year. Again, teachers were given a small window (the Extended Distance Learning Period) to revise their lesson plans in accordance with Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.
Unlike with the original Distance Learning Period where teachers and faculty had almost 10 days to revise their lesson plans, the Extended Distance Learning Period only afforded them four days.
As for businesses, Gov. Walz’s executive order offered some wiggle room for those hoping to stay open.
Many businesses began offering curbside pick-up and delivery. For others, this meant closing their doors until the state deemed it safe to reopen in their original capacities.
With the extension of Minnesota’s stay-at-home order on April 30, Walz also announced that retail businesses and other non-critical businesses may begin offering curbside pick-up beginning on May 4, putting 30,000 Minnesotans back to work in a “safe, coordinated way.”
In the announcement, Walz listed five criteria that businesses hoping to reopen had to follow: develop and publicly post a plan for how to open safely, use online payments when possible, encourage staff and customers to wear masks and protective equipment, follow social distancing guidelines during curbside pick-up scenarios while encouraging customers to remain in their vehicles and deliver items outside a customer’s residence.
“Listening to Minnesota business and labor leaders on how to ensure the safety of workers and customers is at the core our decision-making process,” Walz said in the announcement. “(This) announcement is the right next step to help more Minnesotans safely return to work and reopen more businesses to get our economy ramping up again.”
As of May 7, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, the total number of Minnesotans who have died from COVID-19 is 508 people. Since the state began recording cases regarding COVID-19, 9.365 people have tested positive for it. Of that number, 5,308 people no longer need to be in isolation.
As for unemployment, the metropolitan area leads the rest of the state, with Hennepin, Ramsey and Dakota counties having notable spikes compared to the rest of the state, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development. In just those three counties, as of May 4, 259,222 unemployment applications have been received since March 15.
The initial wave of applications came from employees in the food and beverage industry, but quickly declined as they settled into extended furloughs or temporary job termination. As late as April 25, retail sales workers led the state in unemployment applications.
On May 5, Gov. Walz acknowledged that to state, local and county officials.
“We have to leave everything on the table,” Walz said.
