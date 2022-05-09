GOP congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden fined for having loaded gun in Iowa airport

Leading Republican candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District Derrick Van Orden was fined and placed on probation for having a loaded gun in an Iowa airport last August.

According to court records, Van Orden was found with a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag on Aug. 27, 2021 during a security checkpoint at the Cedar Rapids Municipal Airport.

He pled guilty in December and was fined a civil penalty of $300 by the court. He was also required to complete a firearm safety course within 90 days of the sentencing and was placed on unsupervised probation until Dec. 27, 2022. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which first reported the story, Van Orden was also fined by the Transportation Security Administration.

Van Orden declined an interview with the Tribune, but his campaign said in a statement that the incident was an accident.

"Derrick Van Orden is a decorated Navy SEAL veteran with five deployments to combat zones who is an expert with firearms and firearm safety. Derrick was traveling with his family and this situation was purely accidental. He fully cooperated and apologized to TSA for adding to the stress of their job, thanked them for the work they do keeping us safe, and it has been fully adjudicated," the statement said.

The complaint, which was obtained by the Tribune, states that shortly after 9 a.m., airport police were notified that an x-ray image appeared to show a firearm in Van Orden's bag.

Police observed a 9mm sigsauer handgun, which had one round in the chamber and a full magazine. According to the complaint, police were unable to tell if the safety was on, and Van Orden claimed he forgot the gun was located in his bag.

Van Orden is running to fill the seat of longtime Democrat Rep. Ron Kind of La Crosse, who narrowly beat Van Orden in 2020 and is retiring after this term.

The race has been flagged as a key race for Republicans to flip the House this fall, and Van Orden has a slew of high-profile GOP endorsements, including from former President Donald Trump.

Democrats running for the seat are state Sen. Brad Pfaff, former CIA agent Deb McGrath and Eau Claire business owner Rebecca Cooke. A primary will narrow down the field on Aug. 9.

This news comes after fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina was cited last month for carrying a loaded gun at the Charlotte airport.

Van Orden has been wrapped in a number of controversies during his political career.

Specifically, Van Orden was present in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though he denies he attended the deadly and violent riot. Reporting claims that social media posts place him on Capitol grounds during the attack, though the Tribune has been unable to independently verify these claims.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0