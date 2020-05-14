Expiration of Minnesota stay-at-home order means gradual reopening of Winona

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Winona is already starting to plan for the reopening of the city after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced his plans to allow the state’s stay-at-home order to expire on May 18.

The city said in a release Thursday that it will develop phased plans for facilities that are normally widely open to the public -- such as the Winona Public Library, East End Recreation Center and Lake Lodge, to name a few -- and allow them to begin providing services, while also focusing on employee and resident safety.

The release states the Parks and Recreation department and the library expect to begin providing services in accordance with guidelines issued by the state sometime soon, and reiterates that both are continuing to provide virtual services through their respective websites and Facebook pages.

While most city departments have been functioning normally throughout the pandemic, the release states, city hall and emergency service departments remain closed to the public.

The city adds that since the state prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people and requires physical distancing, the Parks and Recreation Department will not be taking reservations for indoor and outdoor facilities.