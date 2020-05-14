Expiration of Minnesota stay-at-home order means gradual reopening of Winona

Winona is already starting to plan for the reopening of the city after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced his plans to allow the state’s stay-at-home order to expire on May 18.
The city said in a release Thursday that it will develop phased plans for facilities that are normally widely open to the public -- such as the Winona Public Library, East End Recreation Center and Lake Lodge, to name a few -- and allow them to begin providing services, while also focusing on employee and resident safety.
The release states the Parks and Recreation department and the library expect to begin providing services in accordance with guidelines issued by the state sometime soon, and reiterates that both are continuing to provide virtual services through their respective websites and Facebook pages.
While most city departments have been functioning normally throughout the pandemic, the release states, city hall and emergency service departments remain closed to the public.
The city adds that since the state prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people and requires physical distancing, the Parks and Recreation Department will not be taking reservations for indoor and outdoor facilities.
More information will be provided when state and federal guidance on summer public programming and use of facilities have been given.
Business owners are also required to create a plan in compliance with state guidelines before they are allowed to reopen. Restaurants, salons and gyms are to remain closed under the governor’s most recent update.
Winona Mayor Mark Peterson expressed support of loosening business restrictions, but cautioned Winonans that everything is not yet back to normal.
“We continue to support the governor’s plan and look forward to having a new set of our businesses start to open in a responsible manner,” Peterson said. “This new order doesn’t yet allow the city to safely welcome the public back into our facilities, and we continue to actively plan for when that day arrives.”
The city advises residents to consider wearing masks or face coverings in indoor public spaces, practice social distancing, wash hands regularly, disinfect and sanitize home surfaces and practice other behaviors that limit COVID-19’s spread.
Additional information can be found at cityofwinona.com and facebook.com/cityofwinonacovid19.
