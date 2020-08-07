You are the owner of this article.
Winona City Council seats up for election
Winona City Council seats up for election

Multiple seats for the Winona City Council will be contested on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

For the First Ward, there will be three contenders pining for the seat currently held by Allyn Thurley, who will be retiring upon completion of his term.

Area residents Christopher G. Meier, Ty Styx and Steve Young are in contention for the First Ward seat.

For the Third Ward, incumbent councilmember Pam Eyden is seeking re-election against area resident Will Gibson.

For the council At-Large seat, incumbent Paul Schollmeier is facing re-election against area resident Aaron Repinski.

