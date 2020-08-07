Winona City Council seats up for election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Multiple seats for the Winona City Council will be contested on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

For the First Ward, there will be three contenders pining for the seat currently held by Allyn Thurley, who will be retiring upon completion of his term.

Area residents Christopher G. Meier, Ty Styx and Steve Young are in contention for the First Ward seat.

For the Third Ward, incumbent councilmember Pam Eyden is seeking re-election against area resident Will Gibson.

For the council At-Large seat, incumbent Paul Schollmeier is facing re-election against area resident Aaron Repinski.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.