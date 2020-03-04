Joe Biden claims blue vote for Winona County; voter turnout meets expectations

More than a quarter of Winona County's registered voters voted in the presidential primary election Tuesday, with the Secretary of State’s office reporting that approximately 6,978 voters in the region cast their ballots.

As expected, President Donald Trump dominated the Republican ticket, claiming 1,220 (or 97.68%) of the 1,249 votes cast, with the remaining 29 (2.32%) voting for write-in candidates.

The votes on the Democratic-Farmer-Labor ticket were more split, with former Vice President Joe Biden coming out on top by claiming 2,221 (38.77%) of the 5,729 votes cast and Sen. Bernie Sanders coming in second by claiming 1,916 (33.44%) votes.

The remaining votes on the Democratic ticket largely went to Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar receiving 186 (3.25%) votes despite having suspended her candidacy Monday.

Despite only 25% of the registered voter population getting out Tuesday, the turnout actually met the county’s expectations.

Sandra Suchla, Winona County auditor-treasurer, said the county viewed the primary the same way they viewed the 2018 governor’s race.