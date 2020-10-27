 Skip to main content
Early in-person voting begins, will continue until Monday; closed Sunday
Early in-person voting begins, will continue until Monday; closed Sunday

Early in-person voting has begun in Winona and will continue through Election Day.

Residents who have not yet voted can do so by visiting the Winona County Office Building at 202 West Third Street.

Voters are asked to use the west-side entrance to the building near the county parking lot.

From now until Friday, the Early Voting Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, the center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

The center will open back up on Monday at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

In a release issued by the county, it is stated that the Early Voting Center—as well as all polling places in Winona County—will have COVID-19 precautions in place, meaning social distancing and masks will be required for entry.

Hand sanitizer will be available at all polling places, the county stated.

