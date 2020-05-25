Dan Feehan receives DFL endorsement; rematch set with Jim Hagedorn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dan Feehan has received the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party’s endorsement for a second run for U.S. House of Representatives from Minnesota’s First District.

Feehan, of North Mankato, will face a November rematch with Jim Hagedorn, who defeated him in 2018.

The DFL held an online convention with balloting taking place over 10 days. The ballots were tabulated Sunday with Feehan receiving the endorsement.

Feehan has been a school teacher, a soldier, worked at the Pentagon and is a husband and father of three children.

Jim Hepworth, chair of the First Congressional District DFL, said “Dan Feehan will bring integrity, thoughtful decision making and energy to United States Congress.”

In Minneapolis, first-term U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar also won the DFL endorsement to run in the August primary election for a congressional seat long held by Democrats.

The party endorsement Sunday pits Omar against primary challenger Antone Melton-Meaux, an attorney and political newcomer.