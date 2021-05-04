Council votes to not support zero-youth incarceration policy

Despite insistence from the Winona Human Rights Commission, the Winona City Council ultimately decided Monday not to adopt a resolution which would have supported a zero-youth incarceration policy.

As part of the request’s rejection, the City Council will not urge the Winona County Board of Commissioners to reject “any and all efforts to build, renovate, and/or in any other way support” the construction of a juvenile detention facility within the county.

Little discussion was had regarding the resolution, with councilmember Steve Young expressing appreciation for the work the HRC does but ultimately stating they had “lost their way” on this particular issue.

Young added he didn’t feel it was appropriate for the council to take a position on a matter that they are not responsible for.

“An analogy would be like if this council were to take a position on the curriculum that our school board is advocating for. That would be inappropriate as well,” Young said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Councilmember George Borzyskowski echoed Young, saying he did not feel that one elected board should tell another elected board (i.e. the Board of Commissioners) what stance they should take on a certain issue.