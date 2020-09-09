Council denies WSU Student Senate request to reduce occupancy at bars, restaurants

The Winona City Council unanimously denied a resolution calling for a further reduction in seating capacity at bars and restaurants across town.
The resolution, which was proposed by the Winona State Student Senate Monday evening, acknowledged the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and noted that students are going out to house parties, bars and restaurants without proper precautions.
In an attempt to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus, the student-led organization requested that the city reduce the seating capacity and conduct additional compliance checks throughout the week.
Winona police and fire departments now do compliance checks at bars and restaurants on the weekend.
“Especially with the nice weather, students are more likely to be spending time at outdoor gatherings during the day while not necessarily following social distancing or mask requirements,” senate president Clara Kuerschner said in a letter to the council.
While the council appreciated the senate’s request, it was noted that further reductions in occupancy would likely result in the closing of businesses due to unsustainable sales.
The council noted that while COVID-19 cases have gone up since the return of college students, the outbreaks have been contained within that demographic and haven’t spread to the general population.
Furthermore, city officials said Winona Health has not been negatively impacted by the recent spike, adding that ICU and ventilator capacities have not been affected.
“I appreciate the Student Senate taking the initiative on this and I appreciate that they are acknowledging that students are gathering in large numbers at the bars and restaurants,” councilmember Eileen Moeller said. “But for the reasons outlined by staff, it’s not beneficial for the city to put that on the businesses at this time. I hope the businesses will (respect) capacity limitations and people will be wearing their masks appropriately in the business.”
If the situation changes, the city noted, city staff will request the closure of bars, restaurants and other hot spots.
