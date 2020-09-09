Council denies WSU Student Senate request to reduce occupancy at bars, restaurants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winona City Council unanimously denied a resolution calling for a further reduction in seating capacity at bars and restaurants across town.

The resolution, which was proposed by the Winona State Student Senate Monday evening, acknowledged the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and noted that students are going out to house parties, bars and restaurants without proper precautions.

In an attempt to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus, the student-led organization requested that the city reduce the seating capacity and conduct additional compliance checks throughout the week.

Winona police and fire departments now do compliance checks at bars and restaurants on the weekend.

“Especially with the nice weather, students are more likely to be spending time at outdoor gatherings during the day while not necessarily following social distancing or mask requirements,” senate president Clara Kuerschner said in a letter to the council.

While the council appreciated the senate’s request, it was noted that further reductions in occupancy would likely result in the closing of businesses due to unsustainable sales.