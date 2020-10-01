City should refine programs for children without regular supervision, candidates say

Candidates running for office in Winona said during a League of Women Voters forum Monday that the city does not have the responsibility to watch children who lack supervision.
In recent memory, candidates noted, the city has never taken on the task of watching children without immediate parental or guardian supervision.
This discussion was prompted by a parent living at Maplewood Townhomes who said she was concerned about the safety of the children living at the complex, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and wondered if the city council would be willing to hire someone to watch the children.
Third Ward contender Will Gibson suggested that the public parks — which have been seen greater use since the start of the pandemic — recreation centers or other facilities could host more supervised activities.
Aside from that suggestion, however, Gibson said it’s outside the city’s scope to place one person at a residential complex to watch area children.
“I don’t think the city should be supervising the youth,” Gibson said. “I think that falls to the community at large and outside of government.”
First Ward contender Christopher G. Meier, who is competing for the seat where Maplewood Townhomes resides, agreed with Gibson and pointed out additional options that already exist in the area.
“There’s a lot of need out there for help. There really is,” Meier said. “I don’t know if we should go to the point of putting something out there and creating a learning environment or a learning center or assist these people with their youth. I think there’s already a learning center out there, and there’s opportunities for these kids to get into that. I think the city could look at that and develop the learning center that’s already there.”
Steve Young, who is also running for the First Ward seat, noted the importance of having a strong, vibrant community, which he said is exemplified by the concern for area children.
Like his peers at the forum, Young said it is outside the city’s authority to place a type of guardian in the area for the children who don’t have constant parental supervision, but, like Meier, he suggested putting a greater emphasis on existing programs that have the tools necessary to supervise children.
Mayoral candidate Scott Sherman, who said he has been to Maplewood and spoken to the residents who live there, pointed out that the existing community center is closed during the summer, resulting in many parents facing the difficult choice of either not working or leaving their children without supervision.
Sherman said a solution is as simple as having a discussion on what can be done to improve the area for kids.
“What we can do as a city is have a roundtable discussion to help find solutions with the county to help find something for these kids to do — create programming (or) events,” Sherman said.
