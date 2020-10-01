City should refine programs for children without regular supervision, candidates say

“There’s a lot of need out there for help. There really is,” Meier said. “I don’t know if we should go to the point of putting something out there and creating a learning environment or a learning center or assist these people with their youth. I think there’s already a learning center out there, and there’s opportunities for these kids to get into that. I think the city could look at that and develop the learning center that’s already there.”

Steve Young, who is also running for the First Ward seat, noted the importance of having a strong, vibrant community, which he said is exemplified by the concern for area children.

Like his peers at the forum, Young said it is outside the city’s authority to place a type of guardian in the area for the children who don’t have constant parental supervision, but, like Meier, he suggested putting a greater emphasis on existing programs that have the tools necessary to supervise children.

Mayoral candidate Scott Sherman, who said he has been to Maplewood and spoken to the residents who live there, pointed out that the existing community center is closed during the summer, resulting in many parents facing the difficult choice of either not working or leaving their children without supervision.