The Winona City Council unanimously approved the renewal of the city’s Safe Ride agreement Tuesday through May 2, extending the partnership with the program that was introduced to the community in fall 2002
Safe Ride will continue to provide late-night bus service between downtown and the Winona State and Saint Mary’s campuses on Friday and Saturday nights between 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.
The council noted that while Three Rivers Community Action, Winona’s current transit vendor, will cease operating Winona’s transit system on April 30, the next vendor will honor the Safe Ride agreement.
City Clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan added that contingencies are in place should a new transit vendor not be in place for the last weekend of the agreement.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are still planning that our new bus operator will take over on the first,” Hennessy Mohan said. “(Saint Mary’s and Winona State) are aware of the situation, and while we’re confident we’ll have a new agreement in place … Winona State will run their bus if it’s not possible.”
While the agreement stipulates every Friday and Saturday evenings, no Safe Ride buses will run on March 6-7 and April 10-11.
Only one bus will run for Winona State Feb. 28-29, as Saint Mary’s will be on spring semester recess, and only one bus will run for Saint Mary’s on March 13-14, as Winona State will be on spring break.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.