The Winona City Council unanimously approved an adjustment to the city’s park maintenance budget Tuesday that will allow a transfer of funds to be used in upgrading the city website. The council subsequently amended the 2020 budget to reflect the upgrade.
In the request to the council, it was noted that the transfer will not affect the tax levy for 2020, but will instead be an internal transfer.
The transfer is being made after public, staff and even council input was received regarding the difficulty navigating, and the inadequacy of, the city’s current website.
With the approval, the Climbing Boulder Project, which was originally funded in the general fund of the park maintenance budget, will now be funded by the Facilities Fund, freeing up $65,000 to be used for the upgrade.
The funding that is requested for the upgrade is $25,000, which leaves $40,000 to be allocated to the Winona Senior Friendship Center and East End Recreation Center staff, as well as engagement activities for the arts and sustainability strategic plans should the upgrade stay on budget, according to the request.
City Manager Stephen Sarvi said the council feels the proposed upgrade will be adequate enough to address the concerns of navigation and inadequacy.
“We put a technology committee together of most of the departments who are represented (on the current website) … and we looked at a lot of software and program options,” Sarvi said.
The committee ultimately recommended public sector website designer CivicPlus to handle the overhaul, citing its ease of use as a determining factor.
Council member Michelle Alexander spoke positively about CivicPlus and said those who struggle with the city’s website will notice a difference once the overhaul is completed.
“It’s a pretty phenomenal system,” Alexander said. “I think that (going) from a website that is … difficult for staff members to use to this is going to be like night and day.”
The council expects the new website to be up and running by September.
