The Winona City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to demolish a structure located at 1065 Marian St.
The structure, a house in late stages of decay, was brought to the attention of the council late last year, when Winona police were notified of an uninhabited structure with a hole in its roof, displaced walls, loose stucco and a heavily water-damaged interior littered with large amounts of trash, debris and animal feces.
The owner of the property has been sent numerous notices regarding what has become a public nuisance, but contact has been inconsistent.
In one contact with the owner, she agreed to allow the structure to be demolished, but said she could not afford to do so and did not sign a consent order for the structure’s demolition.
The owner also did not show up to the council’s meeting, which was recognized as a relinquishment of any say on the property.
Council member at large Michelle Alexander made a point to demonstrate the efforts the council makes when meeting with property owners for situations like these, and how a failure to meet with them eliminates the possibility of assisting those who may be in need.
“Our city in particular works really hard with property owners to try and cover them whenever possible and helps them get in touch with different organizations that will help them, as well” Alexander said. “In this particular circumstance, that communication never really happened.”
The house would likely be razed within a month if a court approved demolition.
