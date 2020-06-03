City Council moves to allow bars, restaurants and other business to operate in public spaces

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bars, restaurants and retail and service businesses have been given the go-ahead by the Winona City Council to temporarily operate in public spaces near their businesses.

The reason behind this ordinance is to limit the spread of COVID-19, as people can now be positioned farther from each other.

Under the ordinance, businesses now have the option to request temporary street closures and use of public rights-of-way so they can sell goods, deliver services, create customer seating and provide other services.

City manager Steve Sarvi said that this new ordinance will not drive up liability insurance for business owners, stating the city has lowered the liability as low as it can.

Section 4 of the ordinance contains a number of restrictions and requirements for businesses hoping to utilize public spaces, with noteworthy ones being that a business must preserve a minimum of five feet in width for pedestrian traffic on sidewalks, not block any disability ramps or parking spaces, must ordain personal property with bright, highly visible partitions and others.