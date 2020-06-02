City Council: Broadway conversion to continue; councilmembers divided

While the Winona City Council voted to move forward with the conversion of Broadway Street from four lanes to three, a few members on the council weren’t supportive of the project as it stands.
In the requested action presented to the council Monday evening, there were three alternatives to the current trajectory of the project.
One included developing a project that included mill and overlay of Broadway, reconstruction of all deficient curb ramps to meet ADA standards for accessible design, install three additional rectangular rapid flash beacons at high-pedestrian intersections and restripe Broadway as a four-lane road.
The additional two projects that were also on the table were reconstructing Broadway as a two-lane road or simply doing nothing.
The second option was the topic that a few on the council were inquiring more about, with Councilmember Paul Schollmeier asking how much more or less the taxpayer could expect to pay for the second option.
City engineer Brian DeFrang estimated that the project could range between $3 million to $3.2 million, which would fall completely on Winona taxpayers, while the current plan is two-thirds covered by state grants.
It’s possible for the second option to tap state-aid funds, DeFrang said, but that would mean other street projects would not be able to be done for several years.
DeFrang also added that the second option would mean more rectangular rapid flash beacons on Broadway where pedestrian traffic is at its highest.
This was something that even DeFrang said was not recommended as it might create a “sign-overload” scenario where drivers may not slow down, despite the signs indicating for them to do so.
Councilmember Eileen Moeller was emphatic about continuing the project as it stands, even noting that many in the community have voiced their frustration with her support of the project, with some implying that a few accidents and one death do not necessitate a drastic and moderately costly change to the road.
“I don’t see how anyone in good conscience can put a price tag on someone’s life,” Moeller said. “I just do not think that’s appropriate at all, and if we do this project and we decrease fatalities by one, that is worth it to me. I’m not comfortable putting a dollar sign on someone’s life or their family’s life.”
Though she acknowledged safety as a primary concern when it comes to the project, Councilmember Michelle Alexander pointed out that a three-lane wouldn’t technically mean pedestrians are closer to the other side of the street.
“I’ve lived on road diets before and I’ve seen people hit by cars and killed on them and it’s because they have to struggle to get out of their intersection,” Alexander said. “I would approve almost any other design than this one.”
“The thing is we can’t ever make a road 100 percent safe,” Alexander added. “There’s always going to be death and there is always going to be injuries and there is always going to be accidents because people are either driving under the influence or speeding or distracted.”
Councilmember Pamela Eyden, a proponent for the conversion of Broadway back to two lanes, said that an issue with Broadway as it is right now is that it’s too wide and, because of that, people are more likely to speed.
“That’s exactly why I’d like to turn this back into a two-lane, plus a central turn lane, road,” Eyden said. “It’s been shown that the engineering of the road affects people and we slow down. Most of the people I’ve talked to in the Third ward (central Winona) are in favor of this because it will ease their passage across Broadway.”
Councilmember Allyn Thurley, an opponent of the conversion, pointed out that converting Broadway is likely to increase the chance of accidents, especially in the winter.
“At some points during the winter time, generally, the rising sun is in the eyes of any driver who drives the road — four lane, road diet or not,” Thurley started. “They can’t see into this rising sun; it presents a problem. I believe there has been an accident in the past because of that or a frosted windshield. This road diet won’t do anything to stop that from happening ... The project really won’t make bad drivers any better, especially if they’re frustrated because of the congestion (on Broadway).”
Mayor Mark Peterson also chimed in with his thoughts on the project.
“I’ve voted for it before and I’m going to vote for it again,” Peterson said. “I think that this is going to be an improvement to Broadway. I think it’ll slow traffic down. If it takes somebody seconds longer to get from Sioux Street to Mankato, I think it’s worth it.”
Of the members of city council, Mayor Peterson and councilmembers Moeller, Eyden and Schollmeier voted in favor of continuing the project, while councilmembers Thurley, Alexander and George Borzyskowski voted against it
