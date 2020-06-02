City Council: Broadway conversion to continue; councilmembers divided

“The thing is we can’t ever make a road 100 percent safe,” Alexander added. “There’s always going to be death and there is always going to be injuries and there is always going to be accidents because people are either driving under the influence or speeding or distracted.”

Councilmember Pamela Eyden, a proponent for the conversion of Broadway back to two lanes, said that an issue with Broadway as it is right now is that it’s too wide and, because of that, people are more likely to speed.

“That’s exactly why I’d like to turn this back into a two-lane, plus a central turn lane, road,” Eyden said. “It’s been shown that the engineering of the road affects people and we slow down. Most of the people I’ve talked to in the Third ward (central Winona) are in favor of this because it will ease their passage across Broadway.”

Councilmember Allyn Thurley, an opponent of the conversion, pointed out that converting Broadway is likely to increase the chance of accidents, especially in the winter.