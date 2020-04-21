Check dams to be set up in Winona bluffs to fight erosion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Winona City Council has voted to support the building of wooden check dam structures that will lessen the erosion of two intermittent streams in the bluffs.

The request submitted to the council Monday evening notes that these streams — located near Skyline Drive and the Saint Mary’s campus — suffer from high degrees of concentrated storm sewer output, which cut gullies and erode side banks.

The eroded side-banks contribute sediments and nutrients to receiving waterways, including Lake Winona, according to the request. It also noted that the gullies created by erosion are five or more feet deep in places and negatively impact recreation and animal movement.

By building these wooden dams — which will be made from locally-sourced black locust trees — the city intends to decrease water flow in the area in order to slow water velocity and settle out sediment and debris from the water column, according to the project’s description.

Red cedar revetments — or retaining structures — will be used to slow and reverse erosion of stream banks that exhibit erosion and undercutting below the check dams. The cedars trees to be used will be provided by nearby bluff prairies that are undergoing restoration.