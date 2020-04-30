Broadway Reconstruction Project comment period open through May 12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winona City Hall has opened the public comment period for the proposed reconstruction of Broadway Street and is inviting residents to comment and learn more about the project through May 12.

The proposed reconstruction of Broadway will impact the area between Sioux Street and Mankato Avenue, and will convert the road into a three-lane street for the benefit of pedestrian safety, as well as create a safer roadway for drivers and cyclists, according to a release issued by the city Thursday morning.

The project will reduce the number of lanes going east and west to one lane in each direction, and will have a middle lane as a two-way left-turn lane. The project will also create bike lanes in both directions.

All non-conforming pedestrian ramps will be replaced and brought into compliance with the American Disability Standards, the release stated, and five intersections where their curbs bump out will be reconstructed.

Winona city engineer Brian DeFrang said the proposal for the project came about in 2015 after a fatal pedestrian accident, as well other severe accidents involving pedestrians, which resulted in a court-ordered study that indicated converting the street into a three-lane was a safe and better alternative.