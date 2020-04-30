Broadway Reconstruction Project comment period open through May 12

Winona City Hall has opened the public comment period for the proposed reconstruction of Broadway Street and is inviting residents to comment and learn more about the project through May 12.
The proposed reconstruction of Broadway will impact the area between Sioux Street and Mankato Avenue, and will convert the road into a three-lane street for the benefit of pedestrian safety, as well as create a safer roadway for drivers and cyclists, according to a release issued by the city Thursday morning.
The project will reduce the number of lanes going east and west to one lane in each direction, and will have a middle lane as a two-way left-turn lane. The project will also create bike lanes in both directions.
All non-conforming pedestrian ramps will be replaced and brought into compliance with the American Disability Standards, the release stated, and five intersections where their curbs bump out will be reconstructed.
Winona city engineer Brian DeFrang said the proposal for the project came about in 2015 after a fatal pedestrian accident, as well other severe accidents involving pedestrians, which resulted in a court-ordered study that indicated converting the street into a three-lane was a safe and better alternative.
“There’ll be a lot shorter crossing distance, traffic will be much more predictable and slowed down,” DeFrang said. “We’re just encouraging people to get on the website and look at what this project can do; it’s a very valuable project.”
The project is funded through federal grants, which cover $2 million of the cost. State aid funds will be used to cover the remaining $1.3 million
Local taxpayer dollars are not planned to be used for the project.
DeFrang said if the project is approved by the Winona City Council, construction would likely begin in 2021 and last for two months at the longest.
“Worst-case scenario, it’s a two-month project because of coordination,” DeFrang said. “But it’s not a huge project — it’s two miles of mill and overlay. The pedestrian ramp portion will take some time, but that can be done in conjunction with everything else … They’re not overly involved projects.”
Comments and additional information for the Broadway Reconstruction Project can be submitted either online at www.cityofwinona.com/broadway-project, by emailing or calling Brian DeFrang at bdefrang@ci.winona.mn.us or 507-457-8269, or by mailing DeFrang at 207 Lafayette St. Winona MN 55987.
