Early voting for the presidential primary in Winona hit a snag Friday when voters were told that the ballots didn’t show up.
The late delivery was due to a Republican candidate trying to join President Donald Trump on the Republican primary ballot, which was contested in the Minnesota Supreme Court Jan. 9, but was ultimately rejected.
The hearing prevented state auditors from ordering their ballot quantities and signing the proofs on ballots until after the hearing had concluded.
If another name had been added to the Republican ticket, a longer delay would have occurred so the ballots could be updated.
Since early voting goes until March 2 at 5 p.m., the delay was relatively small, and ballots arrived in Winona on Monday.
Winona County auditor and treasurer Sandra Suchla said those who came in for early voting were given options in response to the delay.
Options included filling out a photocopy of a ballot and then having it transcribed onto the Secretary of State’s website, simply waiting until the ballots had arrived or opting to have a ballot mailed to a voter.
Suchla said filling out a photocopy and transcribing it is also an option for election days if polling centers run out of ballots.
Since Friday, 63 ballots have been filled out for Winona.
