Gov. Walz to provide update on vaccine distribution in Minnesota
Gov. Walz to provide update on vaccine distribution in Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks from the Governor's Reception room at the State Capitol, to discuss the latest steps in his response to COVID-19, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz and Department of Health officials are planning to provide an update Tuesday on how COVID-19 vaccinations are being distributed in Minnesota.

Minnesota began giving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to healthcare workers last week after it received emergency approval earlier this month. The state’s initial shipment last week contained 46,800 doses, and state health officials said earlier that they expect to receive more than 33,000 this week.

Also Monday, CVS Health announced that it will begin vaccinating more than 63,000 long-term care residents and workers across Minnesota next week.

Health officials reported 1,998 new infections and 22 deaths on Monday, the lowest number of single-day cases reported since late October.

According to The COVID Tracking Project, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Minnesota continued to decrease over the past two weeks, Hospitalizations across the state have trended downward as well.

But even with the declining numbers, state health officials are urging people to continue taking precautions and restrict group gatherings. They say large gatherings over the holidays could cause another surge in cases.

Here's what is known about the new coronavirus strain

