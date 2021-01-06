Gov. Walz loosens virus rules for Minnesota bars, restaurants, other venues

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,346 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and 67 new deaths to raise the state's cumulative totals to 427,587 cases and 5,528 deaths. New cases have been falling since mid-November with deaths declining since late November. The department says over 81,000 Minnesotans have received their first vaccine doses.

Starting Monday, restaurants and bars can open at 50% capacity for a maximum of 150 people, with no more six people to a table or parties of two seated at the bar. Parties must be distanced six feet apart. A 10 p.m. service cutoff will remain in place. Reservations are required.

Indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums can reopen at 25% capacity for a maximum of 150 people in each area of the venue. Face coverings will remain required, and they can't serve food after 10 p.m.

Gyms remain capped at 25% of capacity but the number of people allowed in will rise to 150, with classes allowed to resume for up to 25 people. Pools that were allowed a limited reopening this week can also open at 25% capacity.