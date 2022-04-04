GOP delegates endorse Jacob for House seat 20B

On Saturday about 400 Republican delegates gathered at the Goodhue High School for the Republican Endorsement Convention.

The Endorsing Convention Delegates voted unanimously to endorse Steve Jacob as their candidate for Minnesota House of Representatives Seat 20B for the 2022 election.

Jacob is currently the District 3 Commissioner serving Western Winona County. Jacob’s priorities include limiting government, empowering the citizenry, and lowering taxes.

In a statement immediately after receiving the endorsement, Jacob emphasized the importance of Conservative Republicans working together and being involved in all levels of government. Jacob closed by stating: “Together, with God by our side, we will make Minnesota a great place to live once again!”

