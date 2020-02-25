You are the owner of this article.
Goodview Royalty sponsor Kids Fun Day
Goodview Royalty sponsor Kids Fun Day

Goodview royalties

Pictured left to right, front: Goodview Little Miss royalties Kylie Mueller and Ayvah Banicki

Back: Royalty Samantha Wangen, Macy Pye, Shawnessy Andresen, and Abby Hessel

The Goodview Royalty held its annual "Kids' Fun Day" at the Elks on Feb. 23 to a packed house, including treats and games to win prizes. The event was free.

