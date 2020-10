The city of Goodview reminds all that Winter Time Parking Restrictions begin 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 and will run through March 31.

At these times, no vehicles are allowed to be parked, abandoned or left standing on any street or highway within the city. Vehicles left on streets or highways during those dates and hours are subject to towing and/or citations issued for the violation.