The Goodview Fire and Rescue Department will host an open house Thursday, Oct. 10, in recognition of Fire Prevention Week.
That morning, Goodview firefighters will assist with a fire drill at Goodview Elementary School. After the fire drill, firefighters will host a fire safety program for the kindergarten class at the Goodview Fire Station.
The open house will be held at the Goodview Fire Station from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fire station is located at 4135 Fifth St.
There will be plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy. New this year will be a fire extinguisher simulator.
The Winona Area Ambulance Service will bring an ambulance. The Goodview Police Department will have a squad car for the kids to climb in and McGruff the Crime Dog for you to ask questions.
Everyone will meet members of the department, tour the station and see the firefighting equipment.
Sparky the Fire Dog will be at the event. Kids will receive a free junior firefighter hat and glow wristband. Children attendees will also be able to ride in one of the fire trucks.
Refreshments will be provided by the fire department.
For more information and photos, visit Goodview Fire and Rescue Department on Facebook.
