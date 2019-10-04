The Winona Area Public Schools school board has unanimously approved a proposal for a co-op girls hockey team between WAPS, La Crescent and Cotter.
The proposal is waiting on approval from the other schools before the team is created.
WAPS activities director Casey Indra said that La Crescent is still working with its school board to come to a decision and has asked for further information, in particular about how the co-op will be set up and the financial aspects. Indra said he has sent them this information recently.
WAPS is expected to pay for the costs of the co-op up front, while Cotter and La Crescent will pay costs per participant.
Indra also said that La Crescent is working with the La Crescent Youth Hockey Association to make sure a partnership between the district and association is strong.
He said that Cotter has some paperwork still and is talking to their school board also.
“It looks good all around,” Indra said.
