'Get the Lead Out' lecture set for Monday

Communities across the country are growing concerned in the wake of the lead crisis of Flint, Mich., and in response, Winona State University professor of political science Matt Bosworth will present "Get the Lead Out" at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Miller Auditorium, Stark Hall 103 of WSU Campus, 175 W. Mark St.

The lecture will discuss the difficulties of dealing with lead in the water and explain how the Environmental Protection Agency and state governments, based on Bosworth's experiences and studies while working in Washington, D.C. in 2019.

The free event is part of WSU's CLASP lecture series, a partner of the university's 2020 Common Book Project.

