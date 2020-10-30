Get ready: alternate-side parking to begin Nov. 15

It’s that time of the year again: the Alternate Side-Parking Ordinance will go into effect on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 12:01 a.m. and will stay in effect until March 15.
For those who need a refresher, the ordinance allows the City Street Department to go in and clean fall leaves from the streets and to clear snow to make for safe passage through them.
From 12:01 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., vehicles must be on a specific side of the street depending on the date.
On odd dates, vehicles can be parked on the side of the street with odd house numbers, with even dates meaning a vehicle can be parked on the side of the street with even house numbers.
As a rule of thumb, even-numbered houses are usually on the north and east side of the street and odd-numbered houses are on the south and west side of the street.
Support Local Journalism
The city has noted that there are two parking lots downtown that will be affected by the ordinance, with those being Lots 1 and 3.
Lot 1 is off Second Street between Center and Lafayette streets and will have no parking on odd-numbered dates.
Lot 3 is by the bus shelter off of Center Street between Third and Fourth streets and will have no parking on even-numbered dates.
The police department has noted that violations will result in a $25 citation and that no warnings will be given. A vehicle’s registered owner will receive a letter if a payment is not received within 10 days.
Vehicles towed during a scheduled tag-and-tow operation will be taken to Borkowski Towing in Goodview.
In order to have their vehicle released, the registered owner must obtain a release slip from the police department. Required information includes the owner’s driver’s license, proof of insurance and the $25 citation fee. Fees for towing and storage are paid to Borkowski.
Additional information can be found at www.cityofwinona.com or by calling the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6295.
2142 Johnson St.
2142 Johnson St.
1823 Adams St.
1823 Adams St.
2142 Johnson St.
2142 Johnson St.
2142 Johnson St.
1823 Adams St.
1823 Adams St.
1823 Adams St.
1526 Winnebago St.
1526 Winnebago St.
803 S. 16th St.
803 S. 16th St.
1526 Winnebago St.
803 S. 16th St.
1526 Winnebago St.
1526 Winnebago St.
Caledonia, Minn.
2339 Winnebago St.
2339 Winnebago St.
2339 Winnebago St.
2339 Winnebago St.
2339 Winnebago St.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.