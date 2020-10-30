Get ready: alternate-side parking to begin Nov. 15

It’s that time of the year again: the Alternate Side-Parking Ordinance will go into effect on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 12:01 a.m. and will stay in effect until March 15.

For those who need a refresher, the ordinance allows the City Street Department to go in and clean fall leaves from the streets and to clear snow to make for safe passage through them.

From 12:01 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., vehicles must be on a specific side of the street depending on the date.

On odd dates, vehicles can be parked on the side of the street with odd house numbers, with even dates meaning a vehicle can be parked on the side of the street with even house numbers.

As a rule of thumb, even-numbered houses are usually on the north and east side of the street and odd-numbered houses are on the south and west side of the street.

The city has noted that there are two parking lots downtown that will be affected by the ordinance, with those being Lots 1 and 3.

Lot 1 is off Second Street between Center and Lafayette streets and will have no parking on odd-numbered dates.

Lot 3 is by the bus shelter off of Center Street between Third and Fourth streets and will have no parking on even-numbered dates.