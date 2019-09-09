The Charles Wesley Center for Sacred Music and Arts will highlight Pastor Warren Green’s Fresh Start ministry of the downtown New Beginnings Church with a concert presented by Generations at Wesley United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
The Fresh Start ministry helps provide stability and the presence of God through Jesus Christ as people return to the community from jail.
Generations provides mellow gospel music that appeals to the three generations that make up the group. Its ministry brings music to people with a variety of needs. It offers the music that will integrate people returning to the community from jail with others whose lives are more stable as everyone comes into the presence of God together.
You have free articles remaining.
People being released from jail face many problems that start with finding personal connections and social services to help them live from one week to the next. Then they have to find a job and build a constructive life in the community.
The Fresh Start ministry helps people establish the relationship with God that makes the better life possible. This concert will offer Pastor Green and his team an opportunity to tell the inter-faith community in Winona about the value and challenges of the Fresh Start ministry.
Half the proceeds from the free-will offering will support the Fresh Start ministry and half will help the Charles Wesley Center build its arts ministries program of bringing people of faith together through music and the arts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.