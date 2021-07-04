Gabriel Manrique: Back to normal life?

Well we finally did it after more than a year of sheltering in place in Chicago where all we did when we were not taking care of our grandchildren was to read, communicate only by phone or computers, or binge on TV shows. We finally opened our house in Winona to a small gathering of friends.

The ostensible reason for the gathering was to surprise me on my birthday. But it turned out to be more than that. It became a good excuse to reconnect with friends.

It felt good to sit across from a couple who had always treated us as family since we first met 30 years ago. It was reassuring to sit next to one who calls me his brother and to his equally kind significant other. It was nice to sit close to friends who we thought of as newlyweds, except they are no longer newlyweds.

Sheltering in place just has a way of freezing our memories in time. So we spent our evening together reminiscing about the times we had lost, wondering what the future held, and comparing what we learned about ourselves in a time of quarantines, face masks and social distancing.