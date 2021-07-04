Gabriel Manrique: Back to normal life?

Well we finally did it after more than a year of sheltering in place in Chicago where all we did when we were not taking care of our grandchildren was to read, communicate only by phone or computers, or binge on TV shows. We finally opened our house in Winona to a small gathering of friends.
The ostensible reason for the gathering was to surprise me on my birthday. But it turned out to be more than that. It became a good excuse to reconnect with friends.
It felt good to sit across from a couple who had always treated us as family since we first met 30 years ago. It was reassuring to sit next to one who calls me his brother and to his equally kind significant other. It was nice to sit close to friends who we thought of as newlyweds, except they are no longer newlyweds.
Sheltering in place just has a way of freezing our memories in time. So we spent our evening together reminiscing about the times we had lost, wondering what the future held, and comparing what we learned about ourselves in a time of quarantines, face masks and social distancing.
We learned that we can live in isolation with the person(s) we truly loved. We learned that we could live constrained lives and that the internet has much to offer. But above all we learned that there is no substitute for human contact, that electronics are a poor substitute for human contact. That Zoom and Facebook are merely tools for the real purpose of living which is to engage others like we shoułd.
So finally this vaccinated group had to say goodbye, sadly but secure in the knowledge that the strength and wealth of the capitalist in us in dealing with the pandemic, that we would get together again sooner rather than later.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
Hills
Lake and High School
Greenery
Hills
Greenery
Structures
Water
Hills
Farm
Turbines
Farm
Farm
Welcome to Utica
Tractor
Farm land
Solar panels
Crop land
Farm equipment
Cows
Farm land
Water
Winona County sign
Flag
Water
Whitewater State Park
Bridge
Greenery
Hills
Walking path
Water
Fire tower
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Garvin Heights
Sugar Loaf
River
Bridge
Winona County
Gabriel Manrique is a retired Professor (Emeritus) of Economics at Winona State University who is glad to be home in Winona. Gabriel and Cecilia appreciated the time they spent in Chicago during the time of covid because they saw half of their grandchildren almost daily, a luxury afforded very few.