Gabriel and Cecilia Manrique: Lucky to get first dose of vaccine, but what about others?

Do we turn back or proceed and wait it out in Winona until that Wednesday? Luckily, Gabe had a backup appointment for himself at Gundersen in Whitehall. When we called they said the appointment was for 1:10 which we would not make no matter how fast I drove. Their latest was at 3:40 which we COULD make.

I crossed my fingers and drove my best. Got there at 3:43. We were still OK. They got us both in, took care that we did not have adverse reactions and scheduled us for our booster a month later. Hopefully that will not get cancelled due to the vaccine not arriving.

In retrospect we should consider ourselves lucky. My brother in New Jersey only got an appointment after constant attempts to make one online. My aunt in the same state who is 87 years old has no Internet and means of transportation to get a site even if she were to get an appointment. How many more elderly are in the same situation as she is? And then there are my friends and relatives in the Philippines who are awaiting vaccination which my brother says will take until 2033 when every Filipino who needs to get vaccinated may get theirs. How many other countries are faced with the same situation? How many are chasing the COVID vaccine in the attempt to help end the pandemic?