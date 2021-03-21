Gabriel and Cecilia Manrique: Lucky to get first dose of vaccine, but what about others?

When we received the notice from our service provider in January to schedule our COVID-19 vaccine appointment by January 2022, we did not feel the sense of urgency to do it immediately. Sheltering in place elsewhere also meant choosing a date and time convenient for us to make the trip back home.
And then we learned of the problems friends and neighbors were encountering in making those appointments. Some were put in waiting lists in Rochester, La Crosse and Winona. Some got phone calls, emails and letters that would lead to frustration because the lines were busy or the online reservations were already filled. There was also no guarantee that the vaccine would get to the site when/where one got scheduled so cancellations were possible.
We realized the urgency when many of our friends were getting appointments in different places sometimes 30 -60 minutes away from home, when our daughter said she would pay for our vaccination if insurance will not pay out of network, and when appointments were starting to open for people beyond our age group. We knew that if it was difficult to get an appointment now it would be more difficult when more people are eligible for the vaccine.
The search for an appointment began with a phone call to the Winona County Emergency Preparedness number where I was told that my husband and I could get vaccinated in Lewiston on March 5 at 6:24 p.m. So off we started to drive from Chicago for Lewiston when an hour out we get a phone call that the vaccines for the day did not arrive and we are rescheduled on Winona for March 10 at 9:00 a.m.
Do we turn back or proceed and wait it out in Winona until that Wednesday? Luckily, Gabe had a backup appointment for himself at Gundersen in Whitehall. When we called they said the appointment was for 1:10 which we would not make no matter how fast I drove. Their latest was at 3:40 which we COULD make.
I crossed my fingers and drove my best. Got there at 3:43. We were still OK. They got us both in, took care that we did not have adverse reactions and scheduled us for our booster a month later. Hopefully that will not get cancelled due to the vaccine not arriving.
In retrospect we should consider ourselves lucky. My brother in New Jersey only got an appointment after constant attempts to make one online. My aunt in the same state who is 87 years old has no Internet and means of transportation to get a site even if she were to get an appointment. How many more elderly are in the same situation as she is? And then there are my friends and relatives in the Philippines who are awaiting vaccination which my brother says will take until 2033 when every Filipino who needs to get vaccinated may get theirs. How many other countries are faced with the same situation? How many are chasing the COVID vaccine in the attempt to help end the pandemic?
I guess in terms of this pandemic being over, it is far from it! In the meantime even when vaccinated we will continue to shelter in place, wear a facemask or two, social distance, wash hands and avoid crowded places.
Holmen, Wis.
Gabriel and Cecilia Manrique are retired professors from Winona State University and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, respectively. They are glad to be retired during the time of the COVID pandemic.