Funds sought for Minnesota crash victim on I-94 near Tomah

Nick Hazzard describes his brother, Cameron, as an energetic, helpful and hard-working father who is the sole support for his fiancee and his young two daughters.

Cameron Hazzard now finds himself needing the help of others.

Hazzard, who lives in South Haven, Minnesota, sustained severe injuries after colliding with a wrong-way vehicle Oct. 3 on Interstate 94 north of Tomah. The crash left him with a shattered pelvis, and his family is raising funds through a gofundme page.

"My brother Cameron is a one-of-a-kind person," Nick Hazzard said. "He will lay everything on the line to pursue his dreams and provide for his family. The man never stops moving; he's always working on something."

Cameron Hazzard was hauling heavy equipment when a van traveling westbound in the eastbound lane collided with Hazzard’s truck and caused it to flip over.

Despite being scared and disoriented, Hazzard removed his seat belt, located his small chihuahua Luna, who acts his travel companion, and crawled to safety with a shattered hip. Once he was a safe distance from the truck, he laid in the ditch and waved his phone in the air for almost 15 minutes before someone was able to come to his aid.

Paramedics transported Hazzard to Tomah Health. He was then transferred to Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he could receive specialized care. Doctors needed more than six hours of surgery to remove bone fragments and repair what remained of his hip socket.

As a result of the crash, Hazzard struggles with everyday tasks that most take for granted. The family also faces financial hardship after the loss of his commercial vehicle and inability to work. He and his fiancee only recently launched their first company together, Innovation Transportation Solutions.

The gofundme page has raised nearly $5,000 of a $20,000 goal.

"I know that he'll pick up the pieces and build himself back up, but that doesn't mean I can't help him like he has helped so many others," Nick Hazzard said.

