Fundraising concert to help support Ukrainian children

Musicians, churches, students, service organizations and other caring community members are uniting to support the kids of Ukraine in a fundraising concert for UNICEF on Sunday, May 1, at 2:30 p.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church, located at 114 W. Broadway.

Presented by Café Congo, three local groups are contributing their talents to the cause of helping the innocent children of war-torn Ukraine.

Admission is by freewill donation with 100% of those tax-deductible gifts going to the United Nations Children’s Fund/Ukraine, which has been helping in Ukraine since the start.

Sharing their musical talents will be: The Winds in the Bluffs, (a clarinet quartet: Dr. Frank & Ruth Bures, Ryan Ballanger and Chris Buswell), whose program will include arrangements of Ukrainian songs created just for this event; Wildflowers (a female folk group: Patti Darbo, Amanda Grace, Aleah Harvey and Cindy Johnson), whose 3-part harmonies and smooth vibes are sure to soothe the weary souls; and The Kyiv Kombo! (a jazz quartet: Ray Dretske, Paul Leithold, Rich MacDonald and Larry Price), who formed up specifically to be a part of this important musical event.

The 2-hour event will also include moving presentations by people impacted by the war.

Even if you can’t be at the concert, the organizers encourage you to support this cause by making a direct donation to www.unicefusa/ukraine.org or sending a check made out to “FCC memoline: Café Congo/Ukraine” and mail to First Congregational Church, 161 W. Broadway, Winona, MN 55987.

Café Congo is a social action initiative of the First Congregational Church of Winona and has raised over $25,000 for good causes in over 50 concerts since 2015.

For more information, email sbachler50@yahoo.com.

