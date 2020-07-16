You are the owner of this article.
Free food boxes to be distributed
Winona Volunteer Services and Hiawatha Valley Mental Health will collaborate on a drive-thru distribution of 225 free produce, dairy and protein food boxes to residences from 10 a.m. to noon July 17 at 420 East Sarnia St., Winona.

These Farmers to Families Food Boxes are part of the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which has purchased up to $3 billion in products from national, regional and local suppliers impacted by closures. There are no income requirements to receive a box and all are welcome.

