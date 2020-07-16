Free food boxes to be distributed

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Winona Volunteer Services and Hiawatha Valley Mental Health will collaborate on a drive-thru distribution of 225 free produce, dairy and protein food boxes to residences from 10 a.m. to noon July 17 at 420 East Sarnia St., Winona.
These Farmers to Families Food Boxes are part of the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which has purchased up to $3 billion in products from national, regional and local suppliers impacted by closures. There are no income requirements to receive a box and all are welcome.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today