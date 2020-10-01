Free flu shots available in Winona throughout October

Free flu shots will be available in Winona throughout October thanks to a partnership between the city, Winona County and Winona Health.

“We’re pleased to be a partner on this program to ensure residents have easy access to free flu shots this year. It’s the latest example of how we’re working together with community partners to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep residents safe and healthy,” said Steve Sarvi, Winona’s city manager, in a press release Wednesday.

City officials emphasized in the a press release that the flu shots are extra important this year because they play a role in also combating the current COVID-19 pandemic.,

People who do not have easy access to flu shots are the focus of this event, but anyone can get one.

The city does ask though that if a person can access free flu shots through their employers, health care providers or other opportunities that they take that route instead of this free event.

Each day in October people can visit Winona Health for this free flu shot.

Otherwise events are expected to be held throughout the city for people to stop by, including: