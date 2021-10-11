Free COVID-19 testing available Tuesday in Independence

Trempealeau County is hosting a free opportunity to get tested against COVID-19 Tuesday.

Anyone who lives in Wisconsin and is 12 months old or older will be able to be tested in Independence from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The site will be located at the county’s Health Care Center Annex, which is at 23062 Whitehall Rd.

The testing event is available through a collaboration between the Wisconsin National Guard, Trempealeau County Public Health and Emergency Management.

To pre-register, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Registration can also be completed on site.

