Free COVID-19 testing available Tuesday in Independence

Trempealeau County is hosting a free opportunity to get tested against COVID-19 Tuesday.
Anyone who lives in Wisconsin and is 12 months old or older will be able to be tested in Independence from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The site will be located at the county’s Health Care Center Annex, which is at 23062 Whitehall Rd.
The testing event is available through a collaboration between the Wisconsin National Guard, Trempealeau County Public Health and Emergency Management.
To pre-register, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Registration can also be completed on site.
