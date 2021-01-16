Free and reduced meal plans to continue with modifications

All students in Winona age 18 and under will be able to continue to receive free meals, even as Winona Area Public Schools transitions all grade levels to an in-person hybrid learning model. Delivery of meals will be discontinued January 15, but families may still pick up meal packs.

Students who attend school in-person at a WAPS school will receive free breakfast and free lunch at their school building. All students, regardless if they attend a WAPS school or not, will be able to request a five-day meal pack (which includes both breakfast and lunch) to be picked up on Wednesdays at Winona Senior High School.

A new form will need to be completed for pickup beginning Jan. 27. The form is linked here: http://bit.ly/waps_meals2021.