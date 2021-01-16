Free and reduced meal plans to continue with modifications

All students in Winona age 18 and under will be able to continue to receive free meals, even as Winona Area Public Schools transitions all grade levels to an in-person hybrid learning model. Delivery of meals will be discontinued January 15, but families may still pick up meal packs.
Students who attend school in-person at a WAPS school will receive free breakfast and free lunch at their school building. All students, regardless if they attend a WAPS school or not, will be able to request a five-day meal pack (which includes both breakfast and lunch) to be picked up on Wednesdays at Winona Senior High School.
A new form will need to be completed for pickup beginning Jan. 27. The form is linked here: http://bit.ly/waps_meals2021.
Students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals may be eligible for Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) to purchase food for days they are not in the school building. To be considered, households must submit an application for free or reduced-price meals for the 2020-21 school year, or be approved for Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP) or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
WAPS families can complete the free or reduced-price meal application through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal or by filling out forms located at winonaschools.org.